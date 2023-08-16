Do you know that there are certain problems that comes with getting pregnant after age 40? Women are often born with all the follicles or eggs they will ever have throughout their lives. Every year they lose these eggs till they get much older and start having numerous issues with getting pregnant.

In this article in line with a publication on Healthline, we are going to have a look at some of the problems women may face if they get pregnant after age 40.

What Are The Problems You May Face If You Get Pregnant After Age 40?

Getting pregnant at an older age or after the age of 40 comes with a couple of problems that could even make your unborn baby have some issues or defects. The woman as well may have a couple of issues when she gets pregnant at an older age. Below are some of the problems you may face if you get pregnant after age 40;

1. Giving birth to babies after age 40 may cause chromosomal abnormalities in the baby or unborn baby.

2. Secondly, if a woman gets pregnant after age 40, she may develop diabetes or preeclampsia otherwise known as high blood pressure during pregnancy which could also complicate the process

So it is unadvisable for women to give birth or attempt to get pregnant after age 40. The risks often outweigh the benefits in most cases.

