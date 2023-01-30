Problems Of Oshodi Disappeared Under Tinubu But That Of Onitsha Was Still There Under Obi – Oshomole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam across Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Edo State governor, Adams Oshomole has taken another jab at the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi over his performance as governor of Anambra State almost a decade ago.

While speaking during an All Progressives Congress (APC) town hall meeting in Edo State recently, Oshomole, who is the Deputy Director-General of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, argued that while the great work done by his candidate during his 8-year tenure as Lagos governor remains intact and continues to thrive, that of Obi has since vanished and giving rise to a myriad of problems. To buttress his point, the APC chieftain stated that while the chaos that once characterized the popular Oshodi axis in Lagos several years ago has since disappeared under the Tinubu administration, that of Onitsha, however, remains till this day even though Obi was governor for 8 years.

“What is Nigeria’s problem? Our country’s problem is resource-based. It is about what you are able to do with the resources available. And Asiwaju showed me then that Lagos did not only have what it needed to meet the yearnings of workers, but it also did not have what was required to kickstart the growth of the state. At that time, the revenue was 600 million, he showed me the books. When I saw that I could not sustain my arguments, I said “Sir, how you manage your 600 million is your headache, how I use ‘molue’ to go to work is my headache. Let everybody carry his headache.” But today, he has raised that revenue to 60 billion a month. And for those workers who were trying to lecture him about what it takes to board a ‘molue’ to work, today, there are no more ‘molues’ in Lagos. What you have are modern buses.

Oshodi has disappeared but Onitsha has remained what it was. What did I say? The madness of Oshodi has disappeared but the madness of Onitsha remains. Tinubu was governor of Lagos State just the way Obi was governor of Anambra and Onitsha is part of his state.”

