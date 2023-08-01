Problems in Buying Land and How to Prevent Them

Purchasing land in Nigeria can be a profitable investment or the foundation of a dream home. However, there are various challenges that prospective buyers may encounter during the process. In this article, we will delve into some common problems faced when buying land in Nigeria and provide tips to prevent them. By being aware of these challenges and taking the right precautions, prospective land buyers can safeguard their investments and ensure a smooth transaction.

Land Ownership Disputes

One of the primary concerns when purchasing land is the prevalence of ownership disputes. Sometimes, double allocation occurs when the same parcel of land is sold to multiple buyers by unscrupulous sellers. This can lead to conflicting claims that can lead to lengthy legal battles, potential loss of investment, and even the threat of violence between parties involved.

Preventive Measures:

Engage the services of a reputable surveyor to conduct a thorough land survey and establish accurate boundaries.

Obtain a certificate of occupancy or other relevant land titles from the seller to verify their legal ownership.

Conduct a search at the appropriate government agency to confirm the authenticity of the land documents.

Land Grabbers (Omo-Onile)

In some areas, land grabbers are a major concern. Land grabbers, popularly known as “Omo-Onile” in Nigeria, are individuals or groups who unlawfully claim ownership of land and demand fees from prospective buyers. These individuals use intimidation tactics to extort money.

Preventive Measures:

Avoid making direct payments to individuals claiming ownership. Always transact through the appropriate legal channels, such as a recognized real estate agency or legal representative.

Verify the authenticity of the seller’s claim by conducting due diligence and seeking legal advice.

Fake Land Documents

The prevalence of counterfeit land documents is a significant problem. Forged land titles, deeds, and certificates of occupancy are used to deceive unsuspecting buyers into purchasing nonexistent or disputed land.

Preventive Measures:

Before making any payment, request all relevant original land documents from the seller, such as the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) or the Deed of Assignment.

Verify the authenticity of these documents by consulting a qualified land surveyor or legal professional.

Conduct a thorough search at the Land Registry to ensure that the land is free from encumbrances or litigation.

Encroachment and Government Acquisitions

The risk of encroachment is another issue that plagues land buyers. There is a possibility that the land purchased may be part of a government-acquired area or subject to future development projects, resulting in loss of the investment.

Preventive Measures:

Conduct a thorough investigation into the land’s history and ascertain if any government acquisitions or development plans affect the property.

Seek professional advice from town planning experts to understand the land’s potential for future development.

