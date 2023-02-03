Probe Rep candidate’s credentials, group asks PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Concerned Citizens of Obubra Local Government in Cross Rivers State have petitioned the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and other party organs to look into the allegedly fabricated credentials submitted by Friday Okpechi, the PDP candidate for the Obubra/Etung Federal House of Representatives.

The request was made in a statement that was made accessible to The PUNCH on Thursday and was captioned “Request for the immediate resignation of Mr. Friday Gabriel Okpechi as PDP candidate in the Obubra/Etung Federal House of Representatives election.”

In a letter to Ayu that was delivered to the group’s chairman, James Abeng, and signed by ten members of the executive committee, Okpechi was urged to step down or the party would not be represented in the election.

He continued by saying that Okpechi is currently on trial at Chief Magistrate’s Court in Obubra for possessing and using a fake First School Leaving Certificate, which was one among the documents he provided for authorization to participate in the just finished party primaries that he won.

For your immediate notice, we have decided to make our letter public. Our group’s goal is to use this platform to inform you and the party about the imminent peril and disaster that Mr. Friday Okpechi’s candidacy for the party’s representative in the election scheduled for February 25, 2023, will bring to our wonderful party.

“Okpechi had during his clearance for the party primaries that held on May 23, 2022, allegedly presented forged documents, as well as allegedly lying under oath. These allegations, if proven to be true, are violations of the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, which if not properly investigated may cost our party the seat of the member representative Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency in the upcoming election.”

Another group member, Florence Okpechi, is quoted as saying in the statement, “We have worked too hard to lose out at this point and therefore urge you to intervene immediately and ensure that a solution permissible under the new Electoral Act is provided otherwise our people would have lost out even before a ballot is cast.”

Afeezoladiti (

)