Probe Academics Results Of Political Office Holders Too – Nigerians React As Anambra Schoolgirl, Mmesoma Admits Forging Results

According to an 8-page report released by a panel of enquiry set up by Anambra state Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, Mmesoma confessed to her crime.

Nigerians have reacted to the confession of Mmesoma Ejikeme, a teenage girl from Anambra state who allegedly manipulated her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination score from 249 to 362.

Some of the commentators called on the educational authorities to also prove results of political office holders, who allegedly have the most cases of forgery.

The report gave a vivid narration of her confession, the principal’s position, and the school management’s position.

It was gathered that her confession was made in front of the panel of inquiry and her school principal.

The principal and management of Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu, Nnewi-Anambra State, expressed disappointment over her confession.

Some Nigerians on Twitter also expressed their disappointment over Mmesoma’s action calling for her to be punished for deceiving her school and the examination board.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

