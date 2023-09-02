Primate Elijah Ayodele Releases Prophetic Declarations for the Month of September (Video)

Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and leader of the INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, has revealed what God has shown him about the month of September 2023 and his children.

Just a few hours ago, a video of a church service was posted online, and in it, the preacher made some prophetic predictions about the month of September, telling the congregation that God would show His glory through their lives if they worked hard.

Primate Elijah Ayodele went on to say that this month would be one of perfection, excellence, and overall fruitfulness for God’s people; that no tears would be shed, no lives would be lost, and no one would be buried.

Primate Elijah Ayodele went on to make a prophetic proclamation, saying that people would find favour and begin to encounter new things, and that their companies and health would be unaffected by any evil.

Finally, the spiritual leader prayed that God would use the students who are returning to school this month for the betterment of Nigeria. He also noted that September is the month of divine connection.

