Primate Ayodele: ‘The actual winner will not be given the mandate to take over the government

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has expressed his belief that “the truth” will be revealed through the ongoing petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). In his annual prophecy book, ‘Warnings To The Nations,’ Primate Ayodele suggested that the PEPC should consider a rerun or another presidential election to restore the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system.

According to the Primate, the President is determined to retain his seat and will go to great lengths to do so, including facing charges of election fraud. He warned that unless the judges’ hearts are touched by God, they will be swayed by the President’s influence. Primate Ayodele emphasized that only God has the power to remove the President from office.

In his words: “The actual winner will not be given the mandate to take over the government. Atiku and Obi ought to have merged and claimed victory. If they are not careful and united, it will affect subsequent elections in the country,” he stated.

He predicted that the judges involved in the case will be compromised unless God intervenes. Primate Ayodele believed that the actual winner of the election would not be given the opportunity to assume office, and the Nigerian people would continue to face hardships under the current government. He attributed the failure of the opposition parties in the last election to their disunity.

Primate Ayodele further warned that if the Tribunal fails to act justly, it would tarnish the image of the judiciary and undermine the perception of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an impartial entity. He suggested that the best course of action would be to either hold a rerun or conduct another election, or to accept the situation as it is.

Lastly, Primate Ayodele’s prophecy book highlighted his concerns about the ongoing petition at the PEPC and called for fairness, unity among the opposition, and the preservation of the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral system.

Credit:The Nigerian Tribune paper

