Primate Ayodele Shared One Of His Fulfilled Prophecy As Zimbabwe’s Police Men Stop An Election Rally

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent video on his Tiktok page, shared a message with the public.

Recall that the man of God, Primate Elijah Ayodele on the 8th of July 2023 prophesied that he saw the Zimbabwe’s security stopping the rally from an opposition against the forthcoming election in Zimbabwe.

Bringing forward a recap word of propsecy made by the man of God, he said “In the Zimbabwe election, the opposition party will do everything possible to win the election. But if the incumbent President should strategize with money, and other things, the opposition party may not even come to the stage of election. Speaking further he said ” The incumbent President will use police and all other security to caution the opposition.

On this note, This prophecy has proven the man of God right as the security men(police) barred rally from an opposition party that should have taken place today. 09th 07 2023.

