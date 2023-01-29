This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Primate Ayodele Sends Prophetic Message To Peter Obi, Atiku And Tinubu Regarding The Election

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has sent message to the three leading presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Primate Ayodele, in a press statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, issued these warnings. He however didn’t leave the three candidates to their fates, but he pointed out the solutions to the issues they will face, which he said will benefit them if they follow them.

On the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Primate Ayodele said that he will gain the support of old politicians towards the election. He however warned that some of the old politicians who he said are in the business world will work against him. He further warned that Peter Obi should not be carried away by the support he is getting from the youths as majority of them who are clamoring for him will not vote for him on election day.

On the solution, he urged Peter Obi to work hard in the North. He further said that Peter Obi still need to work very well on those that have PVC and can vote for him. He urged him sensitize them well on the collection of PVC, otherwise not all the youths following him will vote for him.

On the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Primate Ayodele said that he will be supported by the Northern elders, but even at that, he will be faced with scandals.

On the solution, he said that Atiku still need to do the final touches so as not to be disappointed by the people he trusts so much.

On the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he warned that the cabals will be divided because of him. He noted that Tinubu still have so much work to do even though Emirs will give him support.

On the solution, he said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs to work hard because his chances will be fought in the North, South East and South-South.

He however urged Nigerians to commit the general elections to prayer because there may be a crisis after the winner is announced, adding that INEC’s credibility will be questioned and that the country needs to pray for peace.

