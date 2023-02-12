Primate Ayodele Sends Direct Warning To Tinubu Over Wike’s Alleged Support For APC Flagbearer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Sunday warned that any presidential candidate Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State supports will fail.

According to The Nigerian Tribune, Primate Ayodele warned that Governor Wike will only cause a pandemic for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Primate Ayodele in a statement by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, explained that the governor is playing with his political future with some of the actions he has taken in recent times.

‘’APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic, anyone the governor supports will definitely fail.

“Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him. His people will not listen to him because he has passed his boundary.’’ he said.

Prior to this development, Primate Ayodele had warned Governor Wike on the choice of his successor, Siminialalayi Fubara.

Primate Ayodele said Wike and Fubara would lose Rivers State, except God intervenes.

Fubara had emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate after the primaries.

However, Primate Ayodele revealed that Wike is on his way to losing the state because the chances of PDP in the state are very slim.

He noted that the candidate would make Wike lose his political pedigree in the state and that he would run into a severe political crisis, except he quickly retraces his steps.

The man of God also revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will be after the governor after his tenure.

“Wike should have a rethink on the governorship election in Rivers state, Fubara candidate will make them rubbish him, he will make him run into crisis and lose his political pedigree.

“There is danger ahead of Wike. I see that EFCC will chase Nyesom Wike after his tenure,” he said.

