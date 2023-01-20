This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Primate Ayodele Reveals Why INEC Must Postpone 2023 General Elections

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the forthcoming election to avoid it being inconclusive.

The religious leader made the call in a statement signed by his spokesperson,Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday, January 20, and made available to journalists.

According to him, if the election is conducted as scheduled, the poll would not hold in some parts of the country as some people are ready to sabotage it.

Primate Ayodele, who has been releasing prophesies about the poll said the only condition that will make the election successful is for INEC to postpone it to enable the commission to prepare more.

He said: ‘’If INEC doesn’t postpone the general elections, it will not hold in some places and it will lead to an inconclusive election. There are some people who will sabotage the election in those places.”

The religious leader then disclosed that restructuring and not an election is the only solution to Nigeria’s problem.

Ayodele stressed that if the government failed to restructure the country in the next dispensation, a break up is imminent.

He maintained that restructuring is the best bet to maintain the unity of the country while prophesizing massive protests if the next government did not restructure Nigeria.

Primate Elijah Ayodele had earlier said the unexpected would have in 2023 in the political arena.

Ayodele, who claims that he does not have any candidate among those who are contesting elections, said God revealed to him some messages concerning all the major contenders in the election.

According to him, God revealed to him that if Atiku wins the presidency, Nigeria’s economy would improve, adding that if Tinubu,gets the ticket, Nigeria will be a little better.

The Man of God stated that if the Labour Party wins the presidency, it is going to be a government for the poor where the rich would be complaining.

Content created and supplied by: Yidiat90 (via 50minds

News )

#Primate #Ayodele #Reveals #INEC #Postpone #General #ElectionsPrimate Ayodele Reveals Why INEC Must Postpone 2023 General Elections Publish on 2023-01-20 12:27:09