Primate Ayodele Reveals What Will Happen To PDP, LP, After President Tinubu’s First Term

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has prophesied that Nigeria will switch to a one-party system after President Bola Tinubu’s first term.

According to Primate Ayodele in a video posted on his official Twitter handle, his revelation “is a divine message received by the Lord this morning”.

The Man of God also stated that his new revelation is a warning to Nigerians.

Primate Ayodele’s message does not look good for the two major opposition parties: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

He said: “The fact is that newcomers in the All Progressives Congress, APC, will cause problems for Tinubu himself, and for the party.

“You know it’s like the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. People came to the PDP and killed the party as well.”

He added: “I still maintain the fact that we are going to run one political party. “If Tinubu succeeds his four years, they will close down whatever the opposition is. They will frustrate the opposition.”

Earlier, Primate Elijah Ayodele asked Nigerians to stop painting his prophecy in a bad light.

According to Primate Ayodele citizens have been misinterpreting his prophecy on a possible rerun election in Nigeria.

The cleric in a video posted on his official Twitter handle on Friday, July 28, said:

“People should stop painting my prophecy in such a way that it would be causing some kind of controversy. What I said, I stand by it, I am not changing anything, but you people are misinterpreting the prophecy.

“I said, and quote me very properly, that, what I see is to say, ‘let there be rerun’. But the powers that be would begin to fight that word of rerun, and to do rerun would be difficult.

“They will find it difficult to do rerun, except opposition begins to take it up in another dimension.”

Primate Ayodele explained that the opposition would be averse to rerun because the ruling party “would stand technically, financially, and spiritually against it except (for) God’s divine intervention

