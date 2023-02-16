Primate Ayodele Reveals What Will Happen if Tinubu or Obi Loses in Forthcoming Poll

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted a possible crisis which will be determined by the result of the forthcoming presidential election.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Primate Ayodele predicted crisis in the country if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, did not win the poll.

However, while speaking to journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, February 15, the religious leader dismissed the report of a possible coup in the country.

Ayodele’s comment is coming few days following an alarm by Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the APC, alleged that some politicians are colliding with the military to overthrow a civilian government.

Fani-Kayode has accused the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of working with the military in secret to topple the democratic government, an allegation that both military and Atiku have denied.

But Primate Ayodele in his comment, said: “There will be no coup, but the point is if Obi loses this election,there will be a crisis; if Tinubu loses this election, there will be a crisis.”

The Man of God further revealed that if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) messes up with the poll, the electoral umpire will face the wrath of God.

Meanwhile, a recent report on the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria has predicted that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC will win at the February polls.

The Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research in its report released on February 1, highlighted the possibility of a rerun from the presidential polls.

With the APC’s Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP recognised as the top candidates in the race, Fitch said the institute anticipates domestic insecurity following the outcome of the elections.

The report said: “At Fitch Solutions, we maintain our view that the All Progressives Congress’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu is most likely to win Nigeria’s February 2023 presidential election.”

The report also noted that a Tinubu victory would end the Christian-Muslim alternation of the presidency and thereby increase social instability among the Nigerian populace.

On Obi’s growing popularity, Fitch’s report said the 2023 presidential vote would be a three-horse race for the first time since Nigeria’s 1999 return to democracy….a different pattern from the APC and PDP contest.

The report added that the demographic dominance of Nigeria’s Muslim majority, as the North would benefit the APC more than any other party

