Primate Ayodele reveals what they are planning to do in the 2023 election, and cautions FG and INEC

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church’s founder and general overseer, gave a powerful message in a video that was posted to the church’s Facebook page. In the message, he informed the general public on the alleged plans of some enemies of the country to sabotage the forthcoming electoral exercise.

Speaking in a viral video, the cleric revealed how they intend to disrupt the 2023 presidential election. According to him, the INEC and the Federal Government ought to pay attention to this crucial warning. He pointed out that the cabals have plans to make the interim government work. He assured the public that such plans won’t work.

In his words, “but I’m here to let you know that it won’t happen because God is against inconclusive elections. This has been designed by certain people to generate issues in our nation, Nigeria. I’m not here to discuss any particular party”.

The cleric also cautioned the federal government and the INEC to ensure they conduct a credible election, and ensure the will of the masses prevail.

