Primate Ayodele Reveals That North Will Gang Up Against Peter Obi

Prior to the election starting in two weeks, the Primate of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, issued a warning to Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, on Sunday.

A possible gang-up against Obi’s votes in the North, according to Primate Ayodele, was foreseen.

The cleric said Northern votes would select Nigeria’s future president in a statement by his media assistant, Oluwatosin Osho.

Additionally, Ayodele reaffirmed that there won’t be a coup during the elections in Nigeria. God is not interested in a coup taking place in Nigeria, the INRI leader claims.

“Obi must take care to avoid being eliminated by northern votes since the Northern vote will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria.

“In the north, there will be a gang-up against his votes. God has not authorized a coup in Nigeria, Ayodele declared, so there won’t be one.

