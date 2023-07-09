Primate Ayodele Reveals Some Other Prophecies To Expect In 2023/2024 Warnings To The Nations-Ayodele

Among the prophesied events, the 2024 presidential election in the United States stands out as a significant occurrence. The outcome of this election will shape the future of one of the world’s most influential nations. Additionally, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a matter of international concern, are expected to escalate into a full-fledged war. Primate Ayodele’s prophetic insight foresees these events, indicating a potential impact on global politics and stability.

Furthermore, the prophecies extend beyond the United States and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Governorship elections in several Nigerian states, including Kogi, Bayelsa, Ondo, and Edo, are predicted to take place, potentially influencing the political landscape of these regions. The presidential elections in South Sudan, Liberia, Gabon, and Zimbabwe are also highlighted as key events to watch for in the coming years. Primate Ayodele’s prophecies encompass a wide range of nations, emphasizing the scope and relevance of his divine revelations.

According to him:

“If we have been doing prophecies since 1994 and we have not been getting it right, we would have stopped. To the glory of God, it started from somewhere and we give glory to God that we are here for this edition, again. Some other prophecies to expect in the 2023/2024 Warnings To The Nations include the 2024 presidential election in the United States, the Russia-Ukraine war, governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Ondo, Edo states, presidential elections in South Sudan, Liberia, Gabon, Zimbabwe, among others.”

