Primate Ayodele reveals how the North will determine the next president, advise Obi on what to do

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele has dropped another revelation regarding the upcoming general election. Primate Ayodele made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin. According to the cleric, the Northern part of Nigeria will be the major determinant of who will emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential election. Primate Ayodele claimed that each tribe will vote for their preferred candidates based on ethnicity.

Primate Ayodele explained that 2 days before the election, the narration will change and the chances of Peter Obi emerging victorious will be dim. He stated that the North will be divided on who to vote for because of the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He however claimed that Tinubu won’t get overwhelming votes as expected because the North will be advised to vote for Atiku.

The cleric advised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi to return to the North and get things right before the election. He claimed that the Eastern part of the country might be in the bag for him, but the North will determine the next president. Primate Ayodele explained that the former governor of Anambra state needs to work hard because he can’t win with his mouth alone. He further claimed that Obi will face challenges from some of his own people who will work against him in the upcoming election.

Source: Daily Post Ng

Lilridex (

)