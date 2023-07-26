Primate Ayodele Releases New Prophecy On What God Told Him About Tinubu’ Ministerial Nomination List

Primate Elijah Ayodele has said the ministerial nomination list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “will cause issues” within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, in a Twitter post on Tuesday, July 25, said some members of the ruling APC ‘will feel neglected in the party’.

Primate Ayodele, therefore, advised the president to “employ technocrats in his cabinet”.

He said: “When the ministerial list comes out, it is going to cause rancour in the party, it is going to knock down some people.”

Meanwhile, the deadline for President Tinubu to unveil and forward the names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate is Friday

Section 42 of the constitution provided that the president and governors must provide names of their ministers and commissioners within their first 60 days in office.

On Friday, President Tinubu, who was sworn in on Monday, May 29, will mark his 60 days in office as the number one citizen of Nigeria.

