Primate Ayodele releases new prophecy about Nigeria

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Spiritual Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has recently shared a prophecy through his social media platform, stating that it will have wide-ranging effects on individuals across different economic backgrounds in Nigeria. Specifically, he expressed his concern about the state of the country’s economy, noting that despite the presence of numerous ministerial names being circulated online, he foresees no improvement.

According to him, the economy will remain stagnant, and the devaluation of the Naira will adversely impact everyone.

Primate Ayodele also maintained his position on the removal of fuel subsidies, emphasizing that he believes it was done prematurely. In his view, a gradual and tested approach should have been adopted. Unfortunately, he predicts that due to the sudden removal of subsidies, Nigerians will endure prolonged suffering and both the wealthy and the less privileged will be negatively affected.

Expanding on his predictions, the spiritual leader asserted that the Nigerian Government plans to introduce new legislation related to internet accessibility. He urged the current administration to reconsider this decision, as he believes it could potentially result in significant national turmoil. While the specific details of the proposed legislation were not mentioned, Primate Ayodele expressed his concern about its potential implications for the country’s stability.

Primate Elijah Ayodele has used his social media presence to reveal a prophecy about Nigeria’s economy and the removal of fuel subsidies. He expressed his belief that the economy will not improve despite the presence of various ministers, and the devaluation of the Naira will impact all citizens. Furthermore, he cautioned against the abrupt removal of fuel subsidies, predicting that it would lead to prolonged suffering for Nigerians from all walks of life. The spiritual leader warned about the potential consequences of new internet accessibility legislation, urging the government to reconsider in order to avoid national unrest.

Video , start from the beginning

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)