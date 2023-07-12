NEWS

Primate Ayodele releases new prophecy about Nigeria

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 360 1 minute read

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Spiritual Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has recently shared a prophecy through his social media platform, stating that it will have wide-ranging effects on individuals across different economic backgrounds in Nigeria. Specifically, he expressed his concern about the state of the country’s economy, noting that despite the presence of numerous ministerial names being circulated online, he foresees no improvement.

According to him, the economy will remain stagnant, and the devaluation of the Naira will adversely impact everyone.

Primate Ayodele also maintained his position on the removal of fuel subsidies, emphasizing that he believes it was done prematurely. In his view, a gradual and tested approach should have been adopted. Unfortunately, he predicts that due to the sudden removal of subsidies, Nigerians will endure prolonged suffering and both the wealthy and the less privileged will be negatively affected.

Expanding on his predictions, the spiritual leader asserted that the Nigerian Government plans to introduce new legislation related to internet accessibility. He urged the current administration to reconsider this decision, as he believes it could potentially result in significant national turmoil. While the specific details of the proposed legislation were not mentioned, Primate Ayodele expressed his concern about its potential implications for the country’s stability.

Primate Elijah Ayodele has used his social media presence to reveal a prophecy about Nigeria’s economy and the removal of fuel subsidies. He expressed his belief that the economy will not improve despite the presence of various ministers, and the devaluation of the Naira will impact all citizens. Furthermore, he cautioned against the abrupt removal of fuel subsidies, predicting that it would lead to prolonged suffering for Nigerians from all walks of life. The spiritual leader warned about the potential consequences of new internet accessibility legislation, urging the government to reconsider in order to avoid national unrest.

Video , start from the beginning

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 360 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today Headlines: Presidential tribunal reserves judgement on APM’s case against Tinubu, Amaechi Doesn’t merit Rivers Mini Slot- Tony Okocha

2 mins ago

Unique And Beautiful Native Styles For Mothers To Rock To Parties

4 mins ago

Sowore dismisses Tinubu’s N53 per day palliative for 12 million Nigerians as “renewed shege”

9 mins ago

Palliative: N8000 times 6months is N48000 that can barely buy the ‘poor’ people 1bag of rice- Chuks Akunna

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button