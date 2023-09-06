NEWS

Primate Ayodele Reacts After Presidential Election Tribunal Announced Date To Deliver Judgement

The Controversial Nigerian cleric & Spiritual Head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has shared his view after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal announced date to deliver judgement on 2023 presidential electoral cases.

Remember, several sources reportedly revealed that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is scheduled to announce its verdict regarding the election petition filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP against Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC on September 6, 2023.

In this light, the Daily Post paper reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a statement released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho predicted the fate of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi saying, “The judgment will not go the way Peter Obi and his followers want. He can’t claim any victory through the tribunal and just as I have said, the worst that can happen is a rerun of the election or it will remain the way it is”.

Picture credit: Google

