Primate Ayodele reacts after Presidential election tribunal announced date to deliver judgement

According to DAILY POST NEWSPAPER, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Nigerian cleric and Spiritual Head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has expressed his opinion following the announcement of the date for the judgement on the 2023 presidential electoral cases by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Keep in mind that according to multiple sources, it has been reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is set to declare its decision on the election petition submitted by Peter Obi from the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar from the PDP against Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the ruling APC on September 6, 2023.

In this light, the Daily Post paper reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a statement released by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho predicted the fate of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi saying, “The judgment will not go the way Peter Obi and his followers want. He can’t claim any victory through the tribunal and just as I have said, the worst that can happen is a rerun of the election or it will remain the way it is”.

Kindly like, share and comment on this article. Don’t forget to drop your comment in the section box provided below.

Graciouswriter (

)