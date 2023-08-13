Primate Ayodele: Let us all to pray against disorderliness in the presidency because it can bring loopholes

Prophet Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, a spiritual leader from the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), has made public predictions about two prominent figures, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio.

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele concluded by saying, “Let us all to pray against disorderliness in the presidency because it can bring loopholes among those working in the Aso Rock Villa.”

