Primate Ayodele Gives Reasons Why President Tinubu Should Release Nnamdi Kanu

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has refuted claims that he predicted the victory of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the presidential election scheduled for February 25. Primate Ayodele has denied making any such prediction regarding Atiku’s chances of winning the election.

“President Tinubu should release Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Kanu’s freedom will be instrumental to the return of peace in the South-East. Peace will remain elusive in the South-East as long as Nnamdi Kanu is held in custody.”

