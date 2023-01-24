Primate Ayodele Forsees Death Of Prominent Unhealthy Candidate in 2023 Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A prominent unwell contender in the 2023 election will pass away, according to primate Ayodele’s prophecy.

According to City Nigeria, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a warning to well-known candidates in the elections of 2023.

Famous governors, senators, and house of representatives members would pass away, according to Primate Ayodele.

The cleric asked individuals who are unwell to withdraw from the elections so they can take care of their health in a statement signed by his media assistant, Oluwatosin Osho.

My concern for the upcoming election is that Nigeria would lose one of its notable governors, senators, or representatives.

If you are aware of your health, Ayodele advised, “Go take care of yourself; the election is not what you need.”

