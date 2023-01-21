This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Primate Ayodele cautions INEC that if the poll is not postponed, it will be invalid.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to hold the election as planned in 2023.

Primate Ayodele stated that some sites wouldn’t hold the poll on the planned day because someone would interfere with it in a statement provided by his media assistant, Osho Oluwatosin.

He claimed that if INEC wanted the election to go successful, a postponement would give them more time to be ready.

Some areas won’t have general elections, and a race won’t be decided, if INEC doesn’t postpone them. There are some people who would meddle with the election in various places.

According to Primate Ayodele, restructuring rather than elections is the answer to Nigeria’s problems. He stated that the country will collapse if restructuring was not done under the upcoming administration.

Primate Ayodele argues that restructuring is the best course of action for preserving Nigeria’s unity and that a massive rebellion will occur if the future administration does not implement it.

According to God, elections are not the solution to Nigeria’s issues and restructuring is required for the country to grow. If the new administration does not implement restructuring, Nigeria would collapse, and an unanticipated event would take place.

The solution is restructuring if we want a united Nigeria. If future change is not made, I also see a huge rebellion against the administration.

