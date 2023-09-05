Presidential Tribunal: Tinubu Not Worried, Sees No Reason To Threaten Judges – Presidency

The Presidency has stated that President Tinubu remains unconcerned about the forthcoming ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, scheduled for Wednesday, September 6.

Speaking on Channels TV on the evening of September 4, Ajuri Ngelale, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, emphasized that the President has no intention of intimidating judicial officers. He further affirmed that the judiciary is well-equipped to render impartial judgments based solely on the merits of the case at hand.

In his words – “He (Tinubu) is not worried simply because he knows he won the election,”

“The President sees no need to threaten judicial officers. He sees no need to raise speculations against the integrity of judicial officers; he believes in the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian judicial system, he believes the great men and women on the panel will make their decisions based only on the facts before them.

“He will continue to ensure that no matter what the outcome of the judgment is, he does his part and ensure that our institutions continue to be respected, not just by him, but all actors,”

The Tribunal’s verdict is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, September 6, while the President is away in New Delhi, India, attending the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

The Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, confirmed that the judgments on the cases challenging Tinubu’s victory as the APC candidate in the February 25, 2023 poll will be delivered. Additionally, the court has allowed interested television stations to broadcast the proceedings live

