NEWS

Presidential Tribunal: Shettima, others in court for judgment

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 326 Less than a minute

Kashim Shettima in court

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Femi Gbajabiamila are present in the Court of Appeal complex, the presidential election petition tribunal venue for the judgment in the petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Also present in court are APC national chair Abdullahi Ganduja, governors of Bauchi, Yobe, Kogi, Ekiti, Imo, Nasarawa, Festus Keyamo and national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

The tribunal on Monday fixed Wednesday for the judgments in petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, its candidate, and Labour Party and its presidential candidate.

The third petition was filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

There is a heavy security presence at the appellate court.

 (NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 326 Less than a minute
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BREAKING: Fire Outbreak In Murtala Muhammed Airport In Lagos Destroys Offices

5 mins ago

NEWS FLASH: The Tribunal Dismisses The Petition Calling For Tinubu’s Disqualification.

9 mins ago

Veteran Actor, Jide Kosoko Remembers His First Wife 30 Years After Her Death

11 mins ago

BREAKING: Lawless Nigerian Policemen Shoot At UNILAG Students Protesting Fees’ Hike, Arrest Three Demonstrators

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button