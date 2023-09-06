Presidential Tribunal: Shettima, others in court for judgment

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Femi Gbajabiamila are present in the Court of Appeal complex, the presidential election petition tribunal venue for the judgment in the petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Also present in court are APC national chair Abdullahi Ganduja, governors of Bauchi, Yobe, Kogi, Ekiti, Imo, Nasarawa, Festus Keyamo and national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

The tribunal on Monday fixed Wednesday for the judgments in petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, its candidate, and Labour Party and its presidential candidate.

The third petition was filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

There is a heavy security presence at the appellate court.

(NAN)