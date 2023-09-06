Presidential Tribunal: Nigerians must lower their expectations – Primate Ayodele

In a compelling response to the impending judgment from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has offered his insights, DAILY POST reports.

As per the Independent National Electoral Commission’ s report, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, secured a remarkable victory, surpassing formidable opponents such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, to clinch the nation’ s top political position.

Currently, the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are vigorously challenging Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ s triumph in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja.

The eyes of the nation are now fixed on the tribunal’ s judges as they prepare to deliver their judgment after thoroughly reviewing all petitions.

According to Ayodele: ” The judgment will not go the way Peter Obi and his followers want it. He can’ t cannot claim any victory through the tribunal and just as I have said, the worst than can happen is a rerun of the election or it will remain the way it is.

” No matter the outcome, losers should maintain law and order; they shouldn’ t throw the country into riot because they lost the case. “

” As it is now, it is still dicey, the rerun isn’ t certain but God can change anything. Majority of Nigerians will not like the outcome of the election tribunal, Nigerians should not expect too much from the election tribunal because the powers that be are not willing to let justice prevail.

” They still want to retain power no matter what it takes; it won’ t be an easy journey to overturn the outcome of the presidential election. I have said it before that the court will not be able to sack Tinubu if the opposition allows him to win the election. “

” The judges can either make or mar the country with their judgments. There is tension in the country already, and the best they can do is to ensure justice prevails at all cost without regard for the several forms of intimidation. They should be responsible in delivering judgments regarding the case, ” he added.

