Presidential Tribunal: LP Lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu Mocks APC For Not Producing Any Witness In Court

As Nigerians continue to monitor proceedings at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu has thrown a jab at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the manner at which it defended itself on the petitions filed against it in court.

While addressing a cross-section of news correspondents shortly after hearing ended on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Uzoukwu, who is one of the Lead Counsels representing the Labour Party, and its presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi at the tribunal, mocked the ruling party by saying that though other Respondents (Tinubu, Shettima, INEC) in the ongoing case were able to produce at least one witness each, the APC, however, lacked the courage to produce any before closing its defense.

The Senior Advocate then went on to insist that the Labour Party and its legal team are pleased with the way and manner the tribunal has carried on so far.

He said; “Well, we thank God that we have successfully completed the hearing today. And the next stage is for us to go into the writing of addresses. Well, I am sure that you know that INEC called only one witness and then closed their case. The second and third Respondents (Tinubu and Shettima) called one witness, and then proceeded to close their cases.

But it appears that the APC had no courage to call any witness before it closed its case. But we are happy with how the tribunal has gone so far.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 0:22).

