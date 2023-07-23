Presidential Tribunal: It is Hard to Litigate Against a Sitting President -Jide Johnson

A Chief Lecturer at The Nigerian Institute Of Journalism, Jide Johnson, has expressed his concerns regarding the issues arising from the ongoing presidential tribunal. In his interview, Jide discussed the issue of swearing in a president or governor while the election outcome is still being disputed in court.

Addressing the topic, Jide said, “I told my students on Monday while teaching them that after all the parties submit their written addresses, I will give my view regarding constitutional matters over the 2023 election, the Abuja question, and the timeline for judgment to be passed over election cases.

He added, “It is important that every matter relating to elections be resolved before anyone is sworn into power. It becomes quite difficult to litigate against a sitting governor or president. There is too much power in that office that can be “used”. The institutions that will litigate are “under” the office of the president. The office of the president has grown beyond what those who framed the separation of powers envisaged.

You can watch the interview here. (29:15 minute)

