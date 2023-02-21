Presidential race: Odds favour Atiku, Tinubu in Niger

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Before of the country’s presidential election on February 25, 2023, four leading contenders are making frantic last-minute appeals to voters in Niger State.

The major political parties are planning demonstrations for each of the three senatorial districts.

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinibu, and former Vice President Alh. Atiku Abubakar, who is also an ally of the family of Col. Sani Bello, ret., the father of Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, are among the open gladiators in the presidential race.

One of Governor Sani Bello’s siblings is married to one of Atiku’s daughters. Yet, some people hold the opinion that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, shouldn’t be disregarded because he might come up with some surprises.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the fourth candidate.

APC

The presidential candidate, Tinubu, can rely on the support of the young gubernatorial flagbearer, Hon. Muhammad Umar Bago, a three-term member of the lower House of the National Assembly, and the incumbent Governor, Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello, who, despite running for the Niger North senatorial seat, is thought to be more interested in Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu winning the seat, after which he would negotiate for a lucrative ministerial This is in light of the fact that he recently held local government elections, winning them handily for the APC. Since the fate of all the contenders is intertwined, the LG chairmen would do every effort to ensure that they deliver their presidential candidate, governorship and other National Assembly contestants.

The party’s performance could be impacted by the controversy surrounding the APC government’s policy to redesign the naira and the people’s current economic situation. Currently, residents in the state respond with “sai yunwa” (hunger) when the name of the APC is spoken.

PDP

Given that he has the support of former governor Mua’zu Babangida Aliyu, who needs 25% of the vote to win, Atiku may have his best chance to perform well yet.

In addition, the present financial crisis brought on by the Buhari administration’s revaluation of the naira is undoubtedly eroding the support the ruling APC has in the State.

Political pundits suggested that the PDP may deliver the ruling party’s presidential nominee a bloody nose during the election if the fury being seen in the streets is translated to the polls.

LP

The Middle Belt State, or as they like to be called, North Central State, may not have responded favorably to Mr. Peter Gregory Obi’s bid for the presidency, but the APC’s same-faith ticket infuriated the majority of the Christians in the State.

As a result, people began to view the presidential election in the state through the prism of their respective religions. It is impossible to ignore him in the contest for president.

NNPP

The NNPP’s Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwasho and his running mate Bishop Isaac Idahosa Odiri are both well-liked in the Niger North senatorial district since they are seen as the “Talakawas”‘ voice. He was born, raised, and educated in Kontagora Town. After getting married and beginning his ministerial career there, he founded the Pentecostal church “God’s First Mission” in Minna, the state capital of Niger. His participation on the NNPP ticket has caused a major rift among the state’s devout Christians.

Of the other candidates, his candidacy is the least well-known. Alh. Muhammad Sokodeke, the gubernatorial candidate, is regarded as a noncommittal contender. In light of this, party stakeholders previously tried to remove him in order to elect a more realistic flagbearer, but the efforts ended up in court.

Several party supporters who had initially planned to work towards the gubernatorial candidate’s electoral triumph are claimed to have been demoralized by the outcome. So, it may be difficult to forecast either his or Kwankwaso’s chances of winning in Niger State.

The four main candidates for president may each receive a piece of the pie in Niger State on February 25 given the aforementioned scenario.

But, Tinubu and Atiku, the Turaki of Adamawa, have a better chance of winning.

