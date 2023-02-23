Presidential Polls: SDP Faction Endorses Peter Obi, Directs Its Members To Vote for Him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by Chief Supo Shonibare has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of Saturday’s election.

The faction decided this at its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

In a statement it issued in Abuja on Thursday, it said that the NWC also deliberated on and adopted the recommendations of the report of the Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina committee which investigated the allegation that some of its leaders in Oyo State endorsed a candidate other than Peter Obi.

The statement read in part:

“With the presidential elections only a couple of days away, the NWC again considered its position on which candidate best demonstrates an ability to engender a stable polity, as well as provide prudent economic management of our nation’s resources.

“Judicious consideration was given to the contending candidates, especially concerning which best bears testament to the goal of rotation of the office of the president and the need to continue to encourage inclusivity in the polity.

“Considering both internal and external factors, and our earlier decision to support an opposition party candidate in the presidential election, the SDP reaffirms its support for Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Yusuf Baba-Ahmed Datti in their bid for the presidency and vice presidency respectively.

It, therefore, urged its members and all Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for Obi in the election.

