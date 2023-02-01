Presidential Polls: Rivers people already know who I’m supporting — Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Nyesom Wike says Rivers state people already know the candidate he wants them to vote for in the 25 February 2023 presidential election, stressing that those expecting him to make public declaration on his choice candidate would wait in vain.

Wike in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, for Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally for Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, also accused Commissioner of Police, CP Okon Effiong of shying away from checking perceived infractions on elections campaigns by opposition parties in the state.

Governor Wike asserted that he never pledged to publicly state his preference for a presidential candidate, apparently in response to 2015 Rivers All Progressives Congress governorship candidate Dakuku Peterside’s challenge.

“I never told anybody I would stand in front of cameras to tell you this is who we will vote for,” he declared. I promised to let the people of Rivers know which candidate they should support. I omitted to mention how I told the story. I didn’t say I’d provide live coverage to announce it.

“And Rivers citizens are already aware. Do you not know? Therefore,’mumu’ people who have never been successful in politics are expecting me to announce live that we are now supporting Joseph.

“No, not at all. But you are aware, Rivers people. Did we not say it? I have informed those who are unaware. We are engaged in guerilla warfare within G-5. You see less the more you look.

Wike threatened CP Okon that he would take over his position and use Neighborhood Watch, the state’s long-standing community policing organisation, to target opposition parties because of what he perceived as the CP Rivers Police Command’s disregard for alleged violations in campaigns by opposition parties in the state.

“You are the one making them (opposition parties) breach the law,” he stated in reference to the CP. We will take over your work from you if you don’t finish it. We’ll make our Neighborhood Watch public. You cannot encourage those who disobey the law.

“You are aware of the fact that they won’t transfer you because you are afraid. You may be transferred at any time and anyplace. As a result, you cannot be found anywhere. Your worry over being transferred won’t help you. Get to work. Nobody ought should try to intimidate you. Do not shove us into the wall, please.

