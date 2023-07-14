Presidential Polls: LP Would Have Hailed INEC As Best Institution In Nigeria If They Had Won – O’diakpo Obire

As the nation continues to monitor proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), O’diakpo Obire has tackled the Labour Party on its call for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu over perceived misconduct of the February 25 polls.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Friday, July 14, Obire argued that the Labour Party was only attacking INEC because it did emerge victorious in the presidential elections, adding that the claims would have been different had the opposition party won.

Going further, the APC chieftain insisted that as long as Labour Party was able to garner a whopping six million votes while sweeping through an entire region and other parts of the country, the election should be deemed credible.

He said; “I understand Labour Party’s point, but the issue is very simple. The truth is that this same INEC conducted elections where they (LP) got over six million votes. This same INEC conducted elections where Labour Party swept the entire Southeast and other parts of the country.

Now, let’s take a look at it, if the results had gone the other way such that, at the end of the exercise, Labour Party had won the election, INEC would have been described as the best institution Nigerians have ever had. It is a fact that it is only when the opposition wins an election that it is consider free and fair.”

