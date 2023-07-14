Presidential Polls: LP Would Have Hailed INEC As Best Institution In Nigeria If They Had Won – Obire

As the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja continues to hear arguments, O’diakpo Obire, a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has responded to the Labour Party’s call for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu over perceived misconduct of the February 25 polls.

On Friday, July 14, Obire appeared on Channels TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ and said that the Labour Party was only critical of INEC because it had come out victorious in the presidential elections. He claimed that the claims would have been different had the other party won.

The APC leader continued by saying that if the Labour Party got six million votes and won an entire region and other parts of the country, then the election should be taken seriously.

I can appreciate the Labour Party’s position, but this is a really elementary issue, he said. If you want to know the truth, you should know that elections overseen by the same INEC saw the LP receive nearly six million votes. The Labour Party was victorious across the country in elections overseen by the same INEC, particularly in the Southeast.

If the Labour Party had won the election at the end of the exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be the best institution Nigerians have ever had. Free and fair elections can only be declared when the losing party wins.

