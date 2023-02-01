Presidential poll: We won’t allow any convict to contest, NBA vows

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, said the day before today it would installation the instrumentality of the regulation to make certain that no ex-convict used to be allowed to contest the drawing shut presidential election.

NBA, which is the umbrella physique of legal practitioners in the country, referred to that even though some of the principal candidates in the impending presidential election had been accused of complicity in drug trafficking and corruption, such allegations had not been supported with any evidence of conviction.

Speaking at the u . s . a . of the kingdom press conference in Abuja, the criminal body, through its President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, said: “As some distance as we are concerned, they continue to be allegations that have no longer been installed toward the threshold set by way of using the law.

“The alleged involvement in drugs and corruption are mere allegations that have no longer been proved.

“If each physique has proof of conviction of any of the presidential candidates, please make it on hand and we will take it up from there.

“It is a constitutional requirement that if there is conviction the individual stands disqualified. Even the Electoral Act additionally has provisions that makes all of us with history of conviction ineligible to stand for election.

“So, we will be pleased to see any proof and we will appoint the instrumentality of the regulation to make positive that no convict stands for election in this country”, the NBA President stated.

Besides, NBA noted it will institute disciplinary motion towards any decide or legal professional that includes in the manipulation of the judicial manner to favour any politician.

“I urge Nigerians to repose self assurance in the felony profession, maintain us to account, record cases of misconduct and we are committed to ensuring that the awful eggs amongst us are singled out, delivered to book, and dealt with decisively.

“As members of the Legal Profession, serving either on the Bench or at the Bar, we owe Nigerians sincere and trustworthy participation in the process.

“We must do all that is legitimately within our abilities, influenced by using the usage of the choose to serve the path of justice, to make positive that the applicable felony tips and rules, precise interpreted and applied, proceed to be the guiding concepts for our involvement in the process.

“While we shall stand with the Courts and do the entirety legal to shield the integrity of the Bench in opposition to any structure of intimidation by way of the political class, any man or woman or crew of persons, we will now now not hesitate to title out and pursue disciplinary action(s) towards erring judicial officials.

“Similarly, individuals of the Bar who misconduct themselves while taking part in the decision of electoral disputes will face disciplinary action at the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) and the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, the region Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) are involved”, the NBA added.

