Presidential Poll: Tribunal verdict reaffirms Nigerians’ choice of Tinubu — Senate

The Senate applauded the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s (PEPT) decision upholding President Bola Tinubu’s election, noting that, “it reaffirmed Nigerians’ decision to elect him as their leader.” According to Vanguard.

Recall that, “the President Tinubu election was affirmed on Wednesday by the five-member tribunal presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani.” In response to the development, Senator Barau Jibrin, vice president of the Senate, “asked everyone to accept the tribunal’s decision. He added that Nigerians, regardless of party differences, must work with the current administration to confront the difficulties facing the nation.”

The Deputy Senate President stated yesterday in Abuja that, “the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the presidential election had reaffirmed the choice of the electorate who trooped out on February 25, 2023, to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of our beloved country.”

“It’s time for everyone to work with the President to change the nation’s fortunes for the betterment of all.” Vanguard reports.

Vanguard further reported, Jibrin, who reaffirmed the parliament’s commitment to develop laws to support the numerous executive initiatives in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, said, “On our part, as assured by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, we will develop laws that are necessary to support the executive to address the challenges facing our country. For everyone’s advantage, this shall be forcefully pursued.”

