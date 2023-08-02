Presidential Poll: INEC Argued That If There’s A Re-run It Should Be Between Tinubu & Atiku – Kenneth Okonkwo

Lawyer and spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo said INEC told the presidential election petition tribunal that if there is a re-run of the presidential election it should be between APC’s Bola Tinubu and PDP’s Atiku Abubakar.

It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and that of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar are in court challenging the declaration of APC’s Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th presidential election by INEC.

According to Okonkwo on Twitter, during the adoption of the written addresses on preliminary objections and final written addresses of the petitioners and respondents, INEC maintained that Tinubu met the requirements to be declared winner of the election however if there is a re-run of the election it should be between Tinubu and Atiku. He said “They argued that Tinubu needs only 16% of the votes in FCT to be declared winner not 25% of the votes. They argued that if there’s any re-run, it should be Tinubu and Atiku, not Peter Obi that should go for re-run”.

