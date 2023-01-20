This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential Elections Result Might Be Inconclusive –Primate Ayodele tells INEC to Postpone Date

As the presidential elections fast approach, a well-known prophet and leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a word of caution, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the February presidential election so as to avoid inconclusive results.

According to a report by the Daily Post, the clergyman, who made an official statement through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday, disclosed that the polls might be disrupted by violent individuals in some parts of the country, adding that postponing them would be a better option.

According to the clergyman, “If INEC doesn’t postpone the general elections, they will not hold in some places, and it will lead to an inconclusive election.” There are some people who will sabotage the election in those places.

Speaking further, the cleric noted that none of the presidential front-runners would be able to fix the current challenges plaguing the country, but rather that the system and sectors must be restructured for optimal performance and effectiveness.

The prophet said, “If we want Nigeria to be united, restructuring is the answer.” None of the candidates can bring a solution to the country; all the campaigns are lies. “The best bet for the country is restructuring.”

