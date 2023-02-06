Presidential election: Why there won’t be problems in Rivers – Asari Dokubo

Ex Niger Delta Militant leader Asari Dokubo has given his reason why there won’t be crisis in Rivers State during the presidential election.

Ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, said there won't be problems in rivers state during the forthcoming presidential election.

According to the former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, there would be no problem during the presidential elections in Rivers State because almost all the political stakeholders support the same candidate.

Asari Dokubo was spotted in a viral video where he said there would be no problem in Rivers State during the presidential election because almost all of them are in one boat.

However, it has been rumoured that the former militant leader, Asari Dokubo and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike are not best friends but both are believed to be supporting the same presidential candidates even though it has not been opening declared by the Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike.

