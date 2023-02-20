This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Presidential Election: What Will Happen If Peter Obi Is Denied Victory – Ohanaeze Reveals.

According to a news report that was publicized by a credible news outlet, Daily Post, it was said that the apex social cultural group in the Eastern part of the country, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has revealed that there could be consequences if the presidential candidate under the platform of Labour Party, Mr Peter Gregory Obi, is denied victory in the forthcoming general presidential election.

According to the statement made by the group via its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group warned that any attempt to subvert Peter Obi’s victory (if he is eventually victorious), could spell doom across the nation.

The group also urged Nigerians to come out in their numbers and exercise their fundamental human rights on Saturday, the 25th of February, 2023.

In the released statement, Mr Isiguzoro also appealed to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to dance to the tune of any corrupt political elite.

