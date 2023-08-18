Presidential Election Tribunal:We want to enjoin all Nigerians to please accept the verdict–PFN

According to reports from THE SUN paper and the National Daily, the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is calling on Nigerians to accept the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT). This comes after presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) turned to the PEPT following the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner of the February 25th election.

During a press conference, Bishop Wale Oke, the National President of PFN, along with other spiritual leaders, emphasized the importance of avoiding a crisis as the nation is already grappling with various challenges. THE SUN quotes Bishop Oke as saying, “We want to enjoin all Nigerians to please accept the verdict of the tribunal, and let us move on with the rebuilding of our nation. We should come together in unity and let the healing begin because the politics of the past few months inflicted much wounds on the various sectors of our nation.”

While speaking on the challenges posed by the removal of fuel subsidy, Bishop Oke, who also serves as the President of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, stressed that it’s now the responsibility of President Tinubu’s administration to take decisive actions that address these pressing issues and allete the resulting hardship.

