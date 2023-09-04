NEWS

Presidential Election Tribunal Verdict Set for Sept 6

Following two weeks of anticipation, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has officially scheduled the pronouncement of judgment for Wednesday, September 6, in the three legal challenges contesting the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

According to the Daily Post, Umar Mohammed Bangari, the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, conveyed this confirmation to the press on Monday. He is the one responsible for hosting the tribunal.

He assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to guarantee a seamless delivery of the verdict in these three cases. These petitions include those submitted by Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APC).

He also indicated that stringent security measures have been implemented, allowing only invited representatives of political parties and the general public access to the courtroom, thus preventing overcrowding and potential security breaches.

