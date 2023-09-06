Presidential Election Tribunal Strikes Out Atiku’s Petition

Abubakar Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, suffered a critical setback in his court battle to depose Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s elected President on Wednesday, DAILY POST reports. This comes after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal ruled down several portions of the petition he used to demand Tinubu’s removal.

The Tribunal also rejected and disregarded various exhibits, including witness statements he offered to prove his charges of irregularities and malpractices in the February 25 presidential election. Justice Moses Ugoh ruled in several arguments made by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on Tinubu’s behalf, that several elements of Atiku’s petition lack legs on which to stand and survive, and hence are incompetent.

Like his counterpart in the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, the court ruled that Atiku failed to produce key fundamental facts required to sustain the case. Among other things, Atiku was accused of failing and failing to disclose locations where ballot boxes were taken, the ways and manners in which the BVAS machine was manipulated, and the identities of voting booths where suspected malpractices occurred.

The petitioner, who claimed to have received a majority of legitimate votes, was accused of failing to indicate in clear terms the entire number of lawful votes he claimed to have received. The Court ruled that Atiku claimed Tinubu did not receive a majority of legitimate votes but failed to disclose the alleged lawful votes in his plea to the Tribunal.

Similarly, the Tribunal stated that the former Vice President levelled serious claims against Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and the Chairman of the Olamaboro Local Government of Kogi, Friday Adejoh, but failed to include them as respondents in the case. Justice Ugoh ruled that the Governor’s failure to join the petition was fatal since the Governor was denied the opportunity to defend himself as required by law. The Tribunal dismissed the petitioner’s allegations of overvoting throughout Nigeria, stating that such pleas violate the law because the exact locations where the claimed overvoting occurred were not stated.

Sheriff_Views (

)