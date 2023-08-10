Presidential Election Tribunal: Mary-Odili Denies Influencing Judges To Favour Tinubu

A former Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Peter-Odili, has denied influencing the Presidential Election Tribunal to favour President Bola Tinubu, based on the report released yesterday by the LEADERSHIP NEWS.

It will be recalled that Jackson Ude, an internet publication in a report, claimed that Justice Peter-Odili is “currently negotiating a pathway for President Bola Tinubu”. He also alleged that “she meets regularly with Appeal and Supreme Courts” in that regard.

Furthermore, reacting to a publication accusing her of “negotiating a pathway for President Bola Tinubu” and that “she meets regularly with the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court justices in that regard, she denied negotiating with the judges handling the presidential election petition to favour Tinubu, based on the report.

More so, in a statement by her Media Assistant, Felix Enebeli, “the retired justice insisted that the allegations were aimed at smearing her integrity and solid reputation, as she condemned the allegation and described the allegation as malicious and falsehood”, based on the report.

Below is the statement, according to the report:

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication circulating in the social media against the person of the retired Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, wherein the author, one Jackson Ude, falsely and maliciously alleged inter alia, that the revered jurist is ‘currently negotiating a pathway for Bola Tinubu’ and that ‘she meets regularly with Appeal and Supreme courts’ in that regard.

Also, the statement goes further buy saying:

“We deny every allegation contained in the publication and state that the publication is false, malicious, mischievous and a deliberate attempt at smearing the integrity and solid reputation of her lordship. “We say nothing of the fact that the publication has the potential of inciting the public against her lordship on an issue of grave national importance”.

