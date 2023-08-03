Presidential Election Tribunal: Make History, Remove Tinubu, Atiku Urges Court

On Tuesday, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, petitioned the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to annul the February 25 presidential election, which was won by President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

While delivering his final presentation, Atiku’s senior attorney, Chris Uche (SAN), stated that the fact that no presidential election has been annulled in the past should not prevent the tribunal from removing Tinubu. He argued that the problems in the transmission of results during the presidential election were intentional and offered sufficient grounds for the court to annul Tinubu’s election.

Uche further contended that Tinubu should be disqualified because of an American court decision in which his name appeared in a forfeiture and money laundering case involving $460,000. Uche stated that based on the facts offered by the PDP and Atiku, the court should either remove Tinubu from power or order a rerun poll.

However, the APC’s counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), contended that there was no documented or oral testimony before the court to support the PDP and Atiku’s relief requests. Fagbemi claimed that the petitioners’ cited American forfeiture complaint was civil rather than criminal in character, and thus could not be used to disqualify Tinubu.

Source: The PUNCH

