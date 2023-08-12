Presidential Election Tribunal: Judges Won’t Deliver Judgment Based On Public Expectations – Usman

As Nigerians continue to wait anxiously for the final outcome of the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) currently sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, renowned lawyer, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joshua Usman (SAN) has come out to insist that the five-man panel of Appeal Court cannot be pressured into delivering judgment based on the people’s expectations.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ program on Saturday, August 12, Usman argued that the judges will only deliver the final judgment based on the facts of the case presented before them and not based on public expectations or perception.

He said; “a judge cannot sell out simply because there is high expectations from the public. Rather, the judges will deliver judgement based on the admissible evidence placed before the court. So, whether there is high or low expectation, a judge will deliver judgment based on evidence, and not according to public expectation and perception.

I have never held the view that the judiciary is on trial. Rather, it is the petitions that the parties have presented before the judiciary that is being tried. Perhaps people feel that the judiciary is on trial based on the perception and expectation that they have.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 5:53).

