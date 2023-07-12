Presidential election re-run is Labour Party’s wishful thinking — Iyiola Omisore

The followers of the Labour Party have been referred to as jokers by Senator Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for believing that the presidential election tribunal will mandate a new election in 2023.

During his appearance on Politics Today on Channels TV on Tuesday, Omisore said this, according to Vanguard .

Mr. Julius Abure, the Labour Party’ s troubled national chairman, has urged party members to get ready for a presidential reelection.

He claimed to have knowledge that the APC was already acting in this manner.

Bola Tinubu of the APC defeated the candidates of the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and those parties’ respective candidates, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election. These parties are contesting Tinubu’ s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

According to VANGUARD NEWS, Abure informed his party’ s members and supporters about the alleged preparations by the ruling APC for the rerun election during an online meeting with the Nigerian- American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, led by Prof. Eddie Oparaoji, the chairman of the Labour Party’ s diaspora in the United States, on Monday in Abuja.

According to a statement from the party’ s acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, Abure urged party members to be ” on alert and get ready to further humiliate APC and its government in the polls if their sinister plot fails to materialize. “

Omisore responded to this by saying, ” There’ s a way the Labour Party deceives their followership, ” as reported by Channel TV. They employ a fictitious court of instance.

” The third- place finisher said that they will be running again. How does he know a rerun will be granted by the court? So the tribunal is now being judged by the Labour Party? They are pranksters. Politicians tend to be hopeless pessimists. Even starting from scratch, they want to make 100%.

The APC secretary also denied a rumour that it had begun organizing for a rerun of the election.

For the love of God, he added, ” There can’ t be any replay because it was a clear win. The Labour Party’ s victory over Bola Tinubu in Lagos is evidence of the integrity of that election and the beauty of democracy. It demonstrates the party’ s objectivity and provides evidence for the APC’ s widespread victory. “

