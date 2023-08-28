Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal Debunks Rumors That It Has Fixed September 16 For Judgment

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) has refuted claims that it has set a date to deliver judgments on the petitions filed by the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party challenging Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25th presidential polls.

According to the report by Sahara Reporters, PEPT Secretary, Barrister Josephine J. Ekperobe, the tribunal has not fixed any date regarding the cases brought before it, contrary to rumors circulating that September 16th had been chosen as the judgment date.

Ekperobe debunked the rumored September 16th date in response to media inquiries, stating plainly that no date has been set yet. The petitions were filed by Abubakar and Obi following the declaration of Tinubu of the APC as winner of the hotly contested presidential election. The nation awaits the outcome of the petitions as the tribunal continues its proceedings.

While no formal date has been announced, expectations are high that the 5-man panel of Appeal Court justices will arrive at a decision in the near future regarding the validity of claims of voting irregularities and other issues raised in the petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory. For now, the tribunal has made clear the September 16th judgment date remains merely an unsubstantiated rumor.

Fastupdates247 (

)