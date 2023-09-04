Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to Deliver Judgment on September 6 with Live Broadcast

The eagerly awaited judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) is scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday, September 6th. This verdict follows petitions filed by the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and their respective presidential candidates, challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, which declared President Bola Tinubu as the winner.

According to Channels Television, Umar Bangari, the Court of Appeal Registrar, confirmed this date and noted that the proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations. This transparency aims to ensure that the judgment is accessible to the public.

In addition to the presidential election petitions, judgments are also expected to be delivered by election tribunals in 25 states concerning governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly election petitions. These cases reflect the contested results of elections conducted in 28 states, indicating the significance of these upcoming judgments.

